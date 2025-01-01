Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $164.55 and last traded at $165.86. Approximately 1,134,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,337,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Oracle Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $466.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

