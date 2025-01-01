ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 137,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get ORIX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IX

ORIX Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ORIX stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $106.23. 14,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,511. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ORIX has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ORIX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 7.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ORIX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.