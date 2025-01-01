Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.26. 1,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 29,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78.

About Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

