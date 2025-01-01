Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 445,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

