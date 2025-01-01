Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 1.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $455.00 to $230.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as low as $181.26 and last traded at $181.96. Approximately 3,268,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,451,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.20.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $192.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $217.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $207.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $210.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.46.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 336,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $65,081,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,643,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,730,831.62. The trade was a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 163,172 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,430 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,636 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

