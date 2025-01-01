Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 321.61 ($4.02) and traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.04). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.02), with a volume of 213,985 shares trading hands.

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,366.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 37.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 321.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.13.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

