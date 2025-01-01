Patrick W. Smith Buys 90,219 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick W. Smith purchased 90,219 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $192,166.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,773,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,413.39. The trade was a 5.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OncoCyte Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. OncoCyte Co. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 269.32% and a negative net margin of 6,122.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte Co. ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of OncoCyte worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

