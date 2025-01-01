Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Stock Price Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.
