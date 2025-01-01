Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 217.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 114,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Pioneer Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,593. The company has a market cap of $299.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.