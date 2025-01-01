Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.22. 14,171,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 43,495,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 1,354,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,232,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 809,187 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Plug Power by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,777 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

