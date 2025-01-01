PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Short Interest Update

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 62,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
PodcastOne Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PODC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. PodcastOne has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -1.05.
About PodcastOne
