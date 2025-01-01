PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Short Interest Update

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 62,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PodcastOne Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. PodcastOne has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -1.05.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

