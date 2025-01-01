Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.99. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 245,397 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

