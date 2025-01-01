Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.99. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 245,397 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Price Performance
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Oncology
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.