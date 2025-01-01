ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.52 and traded as low as $17.78. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 134,166 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 3.76% of ProShares UltraShort Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.