Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulmatrix in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
