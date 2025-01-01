Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulmatrix in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PULM

Pulmatrix Trading Up 1.7 %

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.53. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.