Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 21.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $0.25) on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
QMCO traded down $8.24 on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $90.64.
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.
