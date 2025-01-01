Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading Down 10.7% – What’s Next?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 17,921,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,154,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

