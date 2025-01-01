Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Short Interest Up 24.0% in December

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 9,090,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

QSI traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,231,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,960. The company has a market capitalization of $385.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quantum-Si by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Quantum-Si by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Quantum-Si by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Quantum-Si from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

