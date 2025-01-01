Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $44.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.59.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
RPD opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 0.95.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The firm had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.
