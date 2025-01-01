Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $44.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 215,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The firm had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.