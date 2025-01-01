Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $94.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.67. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.50. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,391,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,147,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,465. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at about $63,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 75,486 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,959,000. Hauser Brothers GmbH grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

