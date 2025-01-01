Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Down 20.7% in December

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 18,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.41. 5,636,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 34.5% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 690,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 22,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 559,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.