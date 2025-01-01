Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 12,067,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,933,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,173.46. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $87,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066,113 shares in the company, valued at $53,985,103.32. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,341 shares of company stock worth $488,290. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

