Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRBI traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538. The firm has a market cap of $365.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $62.13.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth $770,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $431,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.