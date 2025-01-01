Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 258,270 shares traded.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc bought 800,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $4,154,356.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,614,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,381,362.14. This represents a 98.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 846,597 shares of company stock worth $4,393,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 482.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 634,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 526,016 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 143,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $1,135,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

