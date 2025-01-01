Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 258,270 shares traded.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 0.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.68.
In other news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc bought 800,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $4,154,356.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,614,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,381,362.14. This represents a 98.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 846,597 shares of company stock worth $4,393,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
