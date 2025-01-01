Reviewing Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) & SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC)

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SBC Medical Group and Hims & Hers Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hims & Hers Health 1 8 8 0 2.41

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus target price of $22.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.71%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than SBC Medical Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group $223.34 million 2.56 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $1.24 billion 4.25 -$23.55 million $0.44 54.95

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Hims & Hers Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SBC Medical Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

Profitability

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group N/A -11.59% -7.05% Hims & Hers Health 8.19% 10.97% 8.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats SBC Medical Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products primarily focusing on general wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. In addition, the company's curated non-prescription products include melatonin and biotin in the wellness specialty category; moisturizers, creams, sunscreen, serum, face oil, and face wash in the skincare specialty; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness specialty; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care specialty category. Further, it offers medical consultation and post-consultation support services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

