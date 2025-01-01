Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.30. 40,560,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 39,645,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,334.94. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $975,005.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,877.65. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,443. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

