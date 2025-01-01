Rollbit Coin (RLB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $261.40 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $261.40 million and approximately $626,022.98 worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,599.90 or 0.99819135 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,221.30 or 0.99415382 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,299,635,199 tokens. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

