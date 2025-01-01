Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 685,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,063,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 1.5 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

