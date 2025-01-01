Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 377,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 483,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Royal Helium Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The firm has a market cap of C$10.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.
Royal Helium Company Profile
Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
