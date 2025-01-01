Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 13,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 5,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

