Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 152559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sable Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 40.33. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.08.

About Sable Resources

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

