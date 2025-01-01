SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.46 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.71). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 513,649 shares.
SDI Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £59.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,430.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36.
SDI Group Company Profile
SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.
