SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.46 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.71). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 513,649 shares.

SDI Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £59.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,430.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SDI Group Company Profile

About SDI Group plc:

SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.

