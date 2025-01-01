SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Head to Head Review

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and SeaStar Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 1 2 9 0 2.67 SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Globus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $94.55, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Globus Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

95.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 3.69% 9.98% 7.92% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -627.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and SeaStar Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $2.48 billion 4.54 $122.87 million $0.67 123.45 SeaStar Medical $68,000.00 127.33 -$26.23 million ($11.63) -0.17

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. SeaStar Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globus Medical beats SeaStar Medical on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. It also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, the company distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. It sells its products through direct or distributor sales representatives, as well as hip and knee products through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

