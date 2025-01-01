Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:ST opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

