Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCPPF remained flat at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Shaftesbury Capital has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

