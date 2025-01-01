Short Interest in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Increases By 15.9%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.88.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

ADBE opened at $444.68 on Wednesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $432.47 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,293 shares of company stock worth $1,679,809 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $14,622,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

