Short Interest in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Rises By 11.8%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.41 million, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirSculpt Technologies

In related news, CEO Dennis Dean sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $160,295.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,620.08. This trade represents a 4.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SW Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

See Also

