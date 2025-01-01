Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Decreases By 6.3%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE BMA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.76. 121,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Banco Macro has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $109.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,326,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

BMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

