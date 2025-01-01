Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rises By 16.8%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 898,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 848,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,668. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,027 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

