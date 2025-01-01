Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Rises By 20.4%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPN traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 128,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

