Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Drops By 9.8%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,100 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 805,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,814,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CRLBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark cut Cresco Labs from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
