Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Increases By 20.7%

Jan 1st, 2025

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

dynaCERT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DYFSF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,125. dynaCERT has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

