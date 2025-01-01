Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Grows By 7.6%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,717,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 2,526,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,098,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 759,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.04 million, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.25. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

