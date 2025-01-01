Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Grows By 7.6%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,717,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 2,526,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,098,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 759,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.04 million, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.25. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elite Pharmaceuticals
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.