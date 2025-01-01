Short Interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Grows By 13.1%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $808,783,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 974,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,273,000 after acquiring an additional 651,263 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 749,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 75.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,142,000 after purchasing an additional 563,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,539,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,990,000 after purchasing an additional 430,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

