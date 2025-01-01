Short Interest in Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Rises By 9.7%

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,297,900 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 10,302,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

FCUUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Fission Uranium from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Fission Uranium from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

FCUUF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 276,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,717. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $433.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

