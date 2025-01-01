Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Decreases By 9.1%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Fortum Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $3.32.
Fortum Oyj Company Profile
