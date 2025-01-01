Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Decreases By 9.1%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

