Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Expands By 18.7%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,734,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

Global Self Storage stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,433. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Global Self Storage in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

