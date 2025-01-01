Short Interest in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Expands By 8.7%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HNNA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 27,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,845. Hennessy Advisors has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 17.39, a current ratio of 13.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.
Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hennessy Advisors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hennessy Advisors
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.