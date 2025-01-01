Short Interest in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Drops By 8.2%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 841,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 17,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $444,346.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,000. This trade represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $772.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

