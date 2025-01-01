Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Drops By 8.8%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,300 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 669,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.14. The stock had a trading volume of 186,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

