Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Drops By 8.8%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2025

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLLGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,300 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 669,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.14. The stock had a trading volume of 186,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

