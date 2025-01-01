Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Decreases By 17.7%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,513. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.95. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.